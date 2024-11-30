China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Down 72.7% in November

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China CITIC Bank Price Performance

CHCJY stock remained flat at $11.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. China CITIC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get China CITIC Bank alerts:

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. China CITIC Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 17.31%.

China CITIC Bank Cuts Dividend

About China CITIC Bank

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.5105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

(Get Free Report)

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.