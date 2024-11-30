China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Down 72.7% in November

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
China CITIC Bank Price Performance
CHCJY stock remained flat at $11.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. China CITIC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. China CITIC Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 17.31%.
China CITIC Bank Cuts Dividend
About China CITIC Bank
China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.
