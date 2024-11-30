China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

NASDAQ CJJD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,667. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

