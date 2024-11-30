China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance
NASDAQ CJJD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,667. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $3.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Jo-Jo Drugstores
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.