China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Down 29.8% in November

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,673,500 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 5,235,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,049.6 days.

China Vanke Price Performance

CHVKF stock remained flat at $0.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,305. China Vanke has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

Get China Vanke alerts:

About China Vanke

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. The company develops residential buildings, apartments, retail properties, and commercial offices.

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.