Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,322 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $238,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.1 %

CHD opened at $110.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $5,062,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,361.75. This trade represents a 81.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $31,152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,704,740.96. This represents a 72.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 543,513 shares of company stock valued at $56,795,253. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

