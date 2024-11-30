Circle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,201.98 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,079.50 and a 12-month high of $5,237.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,599.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4,089.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,820.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

