Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,014 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,796 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Snowflake by 19,399.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after buying an additional 2,559,144 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Snowflake by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,838,000 after buying an additional 223,936 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,935,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,344,000 after acquiring an additional 51,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Snowflake by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,599,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,142,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,265,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,938,000 after acquiring an additional 600,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,661 shares of company stock valued at $32,004,752. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.09.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $174.83 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.74. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

