Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $409.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $294.34 and a 12-month high of $410.94.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

