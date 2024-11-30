Circle Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 607,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $115,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $199.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $156.18 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

