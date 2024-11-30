Circle Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 172.5% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

