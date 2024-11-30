Civic (CVC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.49 Million

Civic (CVC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $168.67 million and $19.49 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Civic has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a blockchain-powered platform for secure identity verification, enabling users to manage and control their personal information. The platform uses Civic tokens (CVC) to facilitate transactions and incentivise participation in its ecosystem. Founded by Vinny Lingham and Jonathan Smith, Civic aims to provide a safer, more efficient identity verification solution for individuals and businesses.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

