Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in November

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,500 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the October 31st total of 1,131,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 638.3 days.
Clariant Stock Performance
Shares of CLZNF opened at $12.76 on Friday. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99.
Clariant Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clariant
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.