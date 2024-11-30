Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in November

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,500 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the October 31st total of 1,131,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 638.3 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

Shares of CLZNF opened at $12.76 on Friday. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

