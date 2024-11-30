Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Position Cut by Firsthand Capital Management Inc.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up 1.6% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 49,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cloudflare by 596.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,106 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $3,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 64,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $5,230,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,681,643.20. This trade represents a 25.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $244,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,386 shares in the company, valued at $15,114,520.58. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 606,952 shares of company stock valued at $53,078,202. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

