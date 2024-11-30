Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in November

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Colruyt Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTY opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. Colruyt Group has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $13.15.

Colruyt Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Colruyt Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

