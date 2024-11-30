Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Down 42.4% in November

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the October 31st total of 281,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,279,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

