Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 181077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGDDY. Citigroup upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. HSBC cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance
About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.
