Corning (NYSE:GLW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Shares of GLW opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 658.82%.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,213. This trade represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. FMR LLC raised its position in Corning by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,095,000 after buying an additional 1,285,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Corning by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,534,337,000 after buying an additional 1,242,718 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,955 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 4,306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,050,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

