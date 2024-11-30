CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock opened at $493.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.83 and a 1 year high of $510.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $426.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.72.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,630,591.90. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,220. This represents a 32.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,250. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

