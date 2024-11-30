CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 2,288 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 253.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,579. This represents a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,700. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $327.24 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.60 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $371.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.29.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

