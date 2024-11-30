CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 3,934 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $139.02 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.35.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

