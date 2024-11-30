CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 5,955 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $1,615,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,007.58. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,555 shares of company stock worth $4,721,336 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average is $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.11. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

