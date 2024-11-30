CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.26. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $63.85 and a 12 month high of $75.71.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

