CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 97.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.2% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $172.02 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $181.42. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.41.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

