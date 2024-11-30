CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,740,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 99,653 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 430,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 51,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

