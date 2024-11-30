CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $2,372,993.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,710,600. The trade was a 16.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $20,547,241. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $1,050.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 163.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,072.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $963.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $846.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $989.07.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

