Critical Contrast: SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) & Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) and SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and SCYNEXIS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$373.63 million ($25.08) -13.09 SCYNEXIS $140.14 million 0.37 $67.04 million ($0.74) -1.85

SCYNEXIS has higher revenue and earnings than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCYNEXIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 1 2 10 0 2.69 SCYNEXIS 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and SCYNEXIS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $347.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.83%. Given Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than SCYNEXIS.

Profitability

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and SCYNEXIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A -71.78% -53.25% SCYNEXIS -425.41% -66.21% -38.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of SCYNEXIS shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of SCYNEXIS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCYNEXIS has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SCYNEXIS beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH. The company is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

About SCYNEXIS

(Get Free Report)

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC. It also develops SCY-247 to treat systemic fungal diseases. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No. 3) Limited, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Hansoh (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited, and R-Pharm, CJSC for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ibrexafungerp. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.