Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Croda International Price Performance

About Croda International

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $22.18 on Friday. Croda International has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

