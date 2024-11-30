Cynosure Group LLC Trims Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cynosure Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in United Rentals by 155.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 146.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 50.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $751.67.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $865.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $826.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $736.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $473.58 and a one year high of $896.98. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.03%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.