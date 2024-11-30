D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,364,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,795 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ventas by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Ventas by 667.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,767.05. This represents a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $396,924.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,231,860.87. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,241,311 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Down 0.7 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,058.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

