D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 160,720 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 34,303.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 417,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,582,000 after buying an additional 416,446 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 10.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 358,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,087,000 after acquiring an additional 34,141 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,660,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

TM stock opened at $170.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.12.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

