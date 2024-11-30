D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 75.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.80.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $558.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $525.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.73. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $457.52 and a one year high of $629.38.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

