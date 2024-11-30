Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the October 31st total of 324,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 869.0 days.

Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DCNSF opened at $24.41 on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

