Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,850 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 15.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,691,000 after buying an additional 435,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 44.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,189,000 after acquiring an additional 986,812 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,717,000 after acquiring an additional 359,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,751,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,687,000 after acquiring an additional 668,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

