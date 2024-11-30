Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 198.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $522,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 354,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.95 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Essential Utilities

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.