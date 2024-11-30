Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 4,720.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 18.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 206,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

OUT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $19.21 on Friday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.94.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.38 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%. OUTFRONT Media’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.59%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

