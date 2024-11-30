Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lifted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,187 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Danaher were worth $181,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 3.4% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $239.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.44. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $215.68 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $173.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.