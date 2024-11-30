Darsana Capital Partners LP Sells 950,000 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Darsana Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950,000 shares during the period. Guidewire Software accounts for approximately 10.4% of Darsana Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Darsana Capital Partners LP owned approximately 2.75% of Guidewire Software worth $420,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 24.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,426,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,918,000 after buying an additional 679,558 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,329,000 after acquiring an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,251,000 after purchasing an additional 115,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 18,001.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,220,000 after purchasing an additional 256,702 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $266,922.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 189,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,420,684.92. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,523,889.92. This trade represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,179. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $202.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.29. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $207.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,535.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.