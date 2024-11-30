DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
Shares of DTEA opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.