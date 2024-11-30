Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,500 shares, an increase of 289.7% from the October 31st total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,792,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Destiny Tech100 Price Performance

DXYZ traded up 1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 41.26. 700,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,510. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.36. Destiny Tech100 has a one year low of 8.25 and a one year high of 105.00.

Featured Stories

