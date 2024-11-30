Destra Network (DSYNC) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Destra Network has a total market capitalization of $393.24 million and approximately $12.17 million worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Destra Network token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Destra Network has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,441.63 or 0.99837257 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,320.93 or 0.99712300 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Destra Network Token Profile

Destra Network’s launch date was March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. Destra Network’s official website is www.destra.network. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork.

Buying and Selling Destra Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 969,634,837.15776522 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.3999222 USD and is up 18.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $11,062,686.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Destra Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Destra Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

