DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 228.0 days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DEUZF remained flat at $4.21 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $6.50.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.