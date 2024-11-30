DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 228.0 days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DEUZF remained flat at $4.21 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

