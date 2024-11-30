Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1,395.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Up 0.6 %

Diageo stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.39. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $154.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

