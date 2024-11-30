DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 19,993 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 3.0 %

DKS stock opened at $207.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.24 and a twelve month high of $239.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

