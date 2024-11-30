Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Price Performance
NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
About Digital Ally
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Ally
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.