Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Sold by Encompass More Asset Management

Encompass More Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,671 shares during the quarter. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,363.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 9.7% in the second quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $55.85 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

