Diversified Energy (OTCMKTS:DECPF) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Diversified Energy Company PLC (OTCMKTS:DECPF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 70,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 57,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
Diversified Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.
Diversified Energy Company Profile
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
