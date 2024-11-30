Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 395,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 847.8 days.

OTCMKTS DPZUF remained flat at $20.15 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $39.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

