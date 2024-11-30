Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 395,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 847.8 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
OTCMKTS DPZUF remained flat at $20.15 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $39.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
