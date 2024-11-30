Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 408.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $78.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.41. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DCI

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,915.44. This trade represents a 8.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $373,765.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,111.12. The trade was a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.