DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 163.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,064 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of DoubleVerify worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $53,015,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 53,326 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 259.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 109,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 79,145 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $9,249,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $570,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $30,481.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,013.44. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,820 shares of company stock valued at $155,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

NYSE:DV opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.47.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

