DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Appian Way Asset Management LP

Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours comprises approximately 0.8% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $83.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.87. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

