Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the October 31st total of 16,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DLNG

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 24,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,341. The firm has a market cap of $172.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.37. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 17.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 26.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 265,337 shares in the last quarter.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.